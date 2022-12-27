Florida Gov. DeSantis' office to investigate drag show event for exposing children to inappropriate content

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration announced Tuesday that it is investigating a Christmas drag show event that allegedly exposed children to "sexualized acts."

The event, which was held at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, was part of a national tour for "A Drag Queen Christmas."

The event, which was first reported by The Floridian, allegedly features sexually provocative content and expressions content, such as "t-ts in a box" and lewd dances

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, published a statement about the incident.

""The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action," the statement read. "Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license."

The statement said any evidence gathered would be shared with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.

"The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing," the statement added.

DeSantis has been a conservative fighter on various cultural fronts throughout his administration. He took executive action to ban public and private vaccine mandates in the state of Florida, signed legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, and prevented young elementary schoolchildren from being taught gender ideology in classrooms.

DeSantis, who won reelection in a landslide this past November, is considered a prospective 2024 presidential candidate. While former President Donald Trump still has wide support among Republicans, a recent Wall Street Journal poll showed the Florida governor leading Trump in a head-to-head matchup.