Democrats risk sounding 'out of touch' if they push abortion as key election issue: Karl Rove

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said Tuesday Democrats should be cautious to push abortion as a key midterm election issue following a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade , telling "America's Newsroom" the party risks alienating itself from the majority of polled American voters more concerned with inflation, the southern border and foreign policy.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

KARL ROVE: Well, they're going to try to make political hay out of this. First of all, again, let's wait and see what the decision actually is when it comes down in June or July. But second of all, look, they've run a risk here. Yes, they can go out and energize pro-abortion voters who want to keep a woman's right to choose to be unlimited or unrestricted and want it left at the federal level, not decided at the state level. But they run the risk of looking out of touch with Americans who believe that the inflation that they're paying at the pump and at the grocery store, the issue of illegal immigration across our southern border, foreign policy with the war in Ukraine, that these are all more important issues. And the administration has had a problem in the past in dealing with those issues by sounding out of touch. "Oh, inflation's transitory. It's going away. Don't worry about it. Immigration, the border is -- oh, don't worry. We're doing a very effective job there." And if they come into that kind of an environment saying the most important issue in this election is a woman's unrestricted right to an abortion, they run the risk of sounding out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Americans.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: