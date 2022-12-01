Rock star Morrissey slams cancel culture, social media: Diversity means ‘conformity’

Music icon Steven Patrick Morrissey raged against cancel culture in a new interview, where he called the push for diversity is really a push for ‘conformity.'

Sam Esty Rayner Photography released an interview with Morrissey earlier this week, where he warned about how music industry labels are now far quicker to abandon their artists in 2022 than they were in past decades.

"People could make five flops and the label would stick by them, now the labels are quite bloodless, they will just get rid of you if you say anything that they don't agree with, they’re not interested," Morrissey said at the London Palladium during his U.K tour. "Now they talk about ‘oh we must have diversity diversity diversity,’ diversity is people that you don't know and it's just another word for conformity, it's the new way of saying conformity."

He added that diversity as a concept has completely lost touch with its original meaning of taking joy in something precisely because it is unique.

"When people talk about diversity they don't think about the great things that we don't have in common," he noted. "Those things are ignored, and they always made countries very interesting because you could travel to Germany, you could see the most incredible culture you go to Italy you see the most incredible culture-now they just want everything to be the same."

He remarked how he thinks diversity has become a "dreadful" word and that when the word is attached to anything, it means that thing is "finished."

The interviewer Fiona Dodwell asked Morrissey for his opinion on social media, noting that when she explores it herself sees "groupthink and the extreme opinions," are part of the problem.

"I think so because now everybody is an expert critic, everybody is an expert scientist, they know everything. They have the chance to review everything and destroy people, and if they can get their friends to join in and make a campaign of ‘let's get rid of such-a-body’ you know I think it more-or-less happened to Germaine Greer, JK Rowling, the two perfect examples," he responded. "If we all get together and try and get rid of these people and don’t stop harping on about how dangerous they are, then it's pretty lethal and I think there will be a way to control it eventually, but nobody knows how… yet."

However, he highlighted that social media has allowed politicians to be called out online.

"I don't think the political elite like it very much, because if you notice, politicians are going rapidly as well and that's because of social media and people saying ‘I don't like you’ which they couldn't do in the past-they couldn’t, but now they can."

He also spoke about how the historical phenomenon of witch hunts is still very much a part of modern culture.

"They desperately need to find a witch, they have to find a witch they have to find somebody who is ‘disgraceful and horrible and blah blah blah blah blah blah,'" he said.

He warned activists that they may come to be disappointed by their ideals, even if protesting is in vogue with today's culture.

"We're also in a protest culture, like the late 60s when everybody loved to go out and get on the streets and protest and be angry about something and to march up and down," he said. "Everybody wants to do that now, they want to be irate about something which is okay but uh you might be wasting your time."