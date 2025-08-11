Rock legend praises Bruce Springsteen for ‘not being afraid’ to slam Trump on stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Credence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty heaped praise on legendary musician Bruce Springsteen for calling out President Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview published Monday.

Fogerty praised Springsteen for speaking out against Trump and defending his values.

"I’m really proud of Bruce for just sticking up for his values and, and not being afraid to voice them," said the "Down on the Corner" singer.

Springsteen has been a vocal critic of President Trump for almost a decade now. During his latest world tour, the "Born To Run" singer has incorporated a brief anti-Trump speech into his sets where he implores audiences to recognize the president as a threat to civilization that must be resisted.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he said in between songs at his Manchester show in May.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring," he continued, elsewhere during the set adding, "There's some very weird, strange and dangerous s--- going on out there right now."

Trump responded to Springsteen several days later in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

Springsteen announced last year that he would be voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Fogerty suggested that Trump made a mistake by going after Springsteen publicly, noting how President Richard Nixon chose not to publicly spar with his critics.

"Even though they’re very similar, President Nixon would’ve realized not to give the other side publicity by acknowledging and talking about it. ‘Cause you just make it more famous when you do that," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.