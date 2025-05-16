Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump calls Springsteen 'highly overrated' after rocker labels him 'treasonous' overseas

Trump calls Bruce Springsteen a 'pushy, obnoxious JERK'

Kid Rock fires back at Springsteen’s anti-Trump rant Video

Kid Rock fires back at Springsteen’s anti-Trump rant

Musician Kid Rock joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to preview his performance at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals and respond to Bruce Springsteen’s anti-Trump comments made overseas.

President Donald Trump slammed Bruce Springsteen as being "highly overrated" Friday after the rocker called his administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous."

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Bruce Springsteen sings at Kamala Harris rally

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen performs before former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in support of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Temple University on Oct. 28, 2024 in Philadelphia. ( Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

