Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris in new Instagram video: 'Vision of America'

Bruce Springsteen announced he would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in November for "one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history."

"Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment. It doesn't have to be this way," Springsteen said in an Instagram video Thursday. "The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith and women and men with the national good, guiding their hearts."

The "Born in the USA" singer attacked former President Trump as "the most dangerous candidate for President in my lifetime" with a "disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power."

"On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top. That's the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now," Springsteen said.

Springsteen acknowledged "everybody sees things different" and that he respects other choices but stood by his.

"That's why come November 5th, I'll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," he closed.

He joined several other singers such as Taylor Swift who have publicly supported Harris ahead of the November election.

Springsteen has been openly supportive of Democratic candidates in the past and frequently attacked Trump.

In 2020, he said, "I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy. He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship."

Springsteen later provided a voiceover as well as his song "My Hometown" for a pro-Joe Biden ad.

"We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great. We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others," Springsteen said in the 2020 ad. "The shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it. The challenges and the triumph that we shared and celebrated. The unique can-do spirit that America has always been known for. We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short a time. On Nov. 3, vote them out."

