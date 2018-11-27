Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump has 'no interest in uniting the country' and is 'doing the opposite'

Bruce Springsteen is opening up about why he believes President Donald Trump has "no interest in uniting the country" despite wanting to make America great again.

In a new interview for the December issue of Esquire, the famed rock and roller explained why Trump's presidency is "unforgivable."

“[He] has no interest in uniting the country and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis. That’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned," he said. "It’s an awful, awful message to send out into the world. You are intentionally trying to disenfranchise a large portion of Americans. That’s unforgivable. These are folks who are invested in denying the idea of a united America and an America for all. It’s a critical moment. It’s a scary moment for any conscientious American, I think.”

The singer-turned-Broadway star went on to explain how his famous song, “The Ties That Bind” exemplifies how no one, especially the president, should abandon ties with the community or fellow citizens.

“Everybody carries those things with them. It’s a line that always penetrates. It still penetrates for me when I sing it each night," he explained. “The bonds of your personal family, but also the ties you can’t break among your community and your fellow citizens. You can’t forsake those things. It’ll rot your core at the end of the day. If you want to see someone who’s—look at Trump. He has forsaken a lot of these things, and it’s affected him. He’s deeply damaged at his core.”

He added, “Anyone in that position who doesn’t deeply feel those ties that bind is a dangerous man, and it’s very pitiful.”

Springsteen went on to express that while he does have some hope for the future of America, he still worries about the impact of Trump's polarizing politics on the country.

"I do believe we’ll survive Trump. But I don’t know if I see a unifying figure on the horizon," he said. "That worries me. Because the partisanship and the country being split down the middle is something that’s gravely dangerous. Let people view themselves as Americans first. Let people give each other a chance.”

Finally, the singer opened up about raising his two sons in today's America and how it differs from the generation he grew up in.

“I do have two good men. And I would say their qualities are, they’re sensitive. They’re respectful of others. They are not locked into a 1950s sensibility of manhood, which I had to contend with," he admitted. "Consequently, their attitudes toward women and the world are free of those archetypes, and that frees them to be who they are and have deeper and more meaningful relationships. They know—and can show—love. And they know how to receive love. I think they have a sense of process as to how to work on themselves, which is something that I certainly didn’t have at twenty-five. These are the things that I’m proud of my boys for. They are quite different from my generation.”