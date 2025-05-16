Kid Rock calls out Bruce Springsteen's anti-Trump rant on European tour, says it was a 'punk move'

Kid Rock fired back at Bruce Springsteen for the ‘Born in the USA’ singer's anti-Trump tirade while performing in the United Kingdom, calling the comments a "punk move."

The multi-platinum artist reacted to Springsteen's criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration during "FOX & Friends," accusing him of trying to appease the Hollywood "elite" with his rant.

"Just another person with TDS at the highest levels," he told Steve Doocy on Friday. "To be in Europe talking junk about our president who gets up and works his ass off for this country, every day, and his administration is doing such great things… Thank God for him. But to do that in Europe… what a punk move."

KID ROCK DEFENDS DONALD TRUMP'S MUSIC TASTE AS ‘FREAKIN’ THE BEST' AFTER MEDIA BACKLASH

"This guy's got, what, 500 million, a billion dollars… and is out there playing like he's a working-class hero," he continued. "And really, to me, just wants to be… in good standings with the Hollywood elite… and I'm proud to say that I'm more of Hollywood's kryptonite."

Springsteen kicked off his "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour in Manchester on Wednesday, calling out the president and his aides for "corrupt" leadership.

"In my home, the America I love, the American I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treacherous government," he said. "They are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent," he continued. "They're abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators."

Kid Rock called those comments "garbage," bringing attention to Trump's historic business-focused trip across the Middle East to secure peace in the region and abroad.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump signed a $600 billion "strategic economic partnership" agreement with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which will see Riyadh invest in U.S. AI data centers and energy infrastructure, investment in " cutting-edge transformative technologies in both countries" and a whopping $142 billion defense package – which the White House claimed is the "largest defense sales agreement in history."

The president suggested the deal could near $1 trillion in the months to come and generate up to 2 million U.S. jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also secured a big deal in Qatar with a $1.2 trillion "economic exchange" with Doha that included a purchase of 210 Boeing jets by state-owned Qatar Airways for $96 billion, as well as energy infrastructure agreements and an investment in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development."

The deal in Qatar was overshadowed by the controversial announcement that Qatar wanted to "gift" Trump a new Air Force One jet .

The president also expanded on a $1.4 trillion deal brokered with the UAE in March and announced an additional $200 billion "in commercial deals" between Washington and Abu Dhabi.

"He's over there creating peace in the Middle East," Kid Rock said. "One of the places that could possibly erupt and send the world into turmoil, and he's over there getting it done."

"This guy does not know how to lose, period," he continued. "Gets up every morning and busts his ass for this country. Thank God for him and his administration."

The rock legend also previewed his upcoming "Rock N Rodeo," which will air the PBR World Finals on Friday at 8 PM Eastern time, exclusively on Fox Nation.

"To me, this is one of the last pro-patriotic American sports really just left without the interjection of all the wokeness, which, I think, is pretty much finding its exit from pro sports, thank God," he told Doocy.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.