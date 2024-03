Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Liberal Hollywood icon Robert De Niro insisted he would never play former President Trump in a movie, arguing there's "nothing redeemable" about him.

During an interview on HBO's "Real Time," the 80-year-old actor began by praising President Biden's performance at Thursday's State of the Union address, calling concerns about his age "nonsense."

"The bottom line is it's Biden versus Trump," De Niro told host Bill Maher. "Do we want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you'll get the nightmare. Vote for Biden and you'll be back to normalcy."

BILL MAHER CALLS BIDEN ‘SELFISH’ FOR RUNNING IN 2024: DEMS WOULD WIN ‘WITHOUT DOUBT’ IF HE DROPPED OUT

The two-time Oscar winner was stumped when Maher asked why he thought Trump was "winning" over Biden, pointing to polls that show him winning among key groups including women and Latinos, calling the incoming Republican nominee a "total monster."

"I guess they get behind that kind of logic, they want to f--- with people, screw them because they're unhappy about something," De Niro said.

De Niro, known for playing several mobsters throughout his career including Al Capone in "The Untouchables," went on to declare that he would never take on the role as the 45th president due to his lack of character.

BILL MAHER URGES BIDEN TO ‘LEAN INTO’ HIS AGE, STOP SAYING HE'S STILL SHARP: ‘LET HIS OLD FART FLAG FLY!’

"He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I'd never play him as an actor because he's- I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him," De Niro said. "Whoever the people are who want to vote for him- and they look like intelligent people around there, for some reason, it can't be. It can not be."

"If he wins the election, you won't be on this show anymore," he warned Maher. "He'll come looking for me. They'll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That's what happens in that kind of dictatorship, which is what he says. Let's believe him, take him at his word."

"He's a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist," De Niro added, sparking applause from the liberal audience. "He is a dangerous person, and we have to really help people… the people who somehow think he's gonna be the answer to their prayers, whatever those are."

When asked whether he knew him in New York social circles, De Niro replied he "didn't want to know him" because he was "an idiot" and "a clown."

"He's a classic bully…. He's got to be stopped," De Niro said.

De Niro went on to say he's "not happy" about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to deploy National Guard troops to the New York City subway system to quell crime, telling Maher he was "sorry to hear that" and offered "whatever I can do to help alleviate that situation."

BILL MAHER SLAMS BIDEN, GOPERS ‘ACTING’ IN BORDER CRISIS BATTLE: THEY SHOULD GET ‘AN AWARD’ THIS AWARDS SEASON

"Well I think people feel there's a lack of common sense on the left and the right. Would you at least agree with that?" Maher asked.

"I would agree with that," De Niro conceded.

"And that gives [Trump] a giant opening," Maher continued before insisting Democrats appear to be "moderating" on various issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The bottom line is… Biden's our guy. He represents what this country is supposed to be about," De Niro stressed.

De Niro, who has long been an outspoken Trump critic, landed his ninth Oscar nomination this year, this time for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."