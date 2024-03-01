Bill Maher urges Biden to 'lean into' his age, stop saying he's still sharp: 'Let his old fart flag fly!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by urging President Biden to "lean into" his age and "let his old fart flag fly."

"If Democrats want to win the next presidential election, they need to find a way to make the Biden age issue work for them. Because you know what's really getting old about Joe Biden? Complaining about his age," Maher began his monologue about the 81-year-old president.

"Instead of trying to refute all the ‘too old to be president’ slams, Joe must embrace them. Stop with the 'I'm sharper than ever.' Nobody's buying that. Don't try to deny the age thing, lean into it. Lean in, lean in like you're eating soup," Maher quipped. "And just admit it! Say ‘Yes, I’m bad with names and I walk like a toddler with full diaper, but I believe in democracy."

BILL MAHER SAYS BIDEN CAN BE SWITCHED OUT AT THE DNC CONVENTION: HE SOLD HIMSELF AS A ‘ONE TERM’ PRESIDENT

The HBO host said Democratic candidates have become "defensive" on who they really are, citing John Kerry's duck hunting and Hillary Clinton carrying hot sauce in her purse during their presidential bids, insisting "Americans hate that s---."

"Be yourself! And Joe, yourself is old," Maher told Biden before suggesting he "take a page" from the playbook of his "old pal" John McCain, who embraced his age during the 2008 presidential election.

BILL MAHER WARNED DEMS ABOUT BIDEN'S ELECTABLITY LONG BEFORE THE EXPLOSIVE SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT

"No one cares if you can ride a bike and trying to do stuff like that is only setting yourself up for failure," Maher said while showing a photo of Biden when he fell off his bike. "You recently joined TikTok to win over the kids, get off that s--- right now! It's inauthentic and it won't work! You're not following the demographics. In 2020, a record number of eligible voters under 24 came out – as gay! But came out to vote? Not so much. Less than half. But almost 72% of people over 65 voted. Those are your people, Joe. That ‘Matlock’ crowd. Reach out to them… Take all your ads of Twitter and put them on CBS. Tell America I feel your joint pain."

"When the president delivers the State of the Union, I say he should old fart flag fly," Maher added.

Maher went on to demonstrate how Biden's State of the Union address "should" look like, which included using a walker and unabashedly making gaffe after gaffe.

BILL MAHER RIPS AMERICA-BASHING LIBERAL CELEBS WHO VOWED TO FLEE COUNTRY UNDER TRUMP: THEY’RE 'STILL HERE'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Maher has long defended Biden against his "agist" critics, he has also repeatedly called him "Ruth Bader Biden," comparing him to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who famously chose not to step down under President Obama and allowed President Trump to appoint her replacement following her passing in 2020.

He most recently invoked the Ginbsurg comparison following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which put a spotlight on Biden's mental acuity.

"I said he was going to be the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of presidential politics… He stayed too long at the fair," Maher said last month. "Bubbling up this week… he won't do the Super Bowl interview, which is not a hard one, mixing up all the world leaders and then this report that came out."

Biden's age and mental acuity continues to be a major issue for him going into the presidential election as the vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, believe he's too old to seek a second term.