©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bill Maher calls Biden 'selfish' for running in 2024: Dems would win 'without doubt' if he dropped out

The 'Club Random' host previously argued Democrats should switch Biden out at the DNC convention

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
"Club Random" host Bill Maher is souring on President Biden's chances of beating Trump in the 2024 election during an interview with Democratic strategist James Carville. 

Liberal comedian "Bill Maher" knocked President Biden for being "selfish" as he seeks reelection, insisting Democrats would win in November if he were to drop out. 

In an interview with Mediaite released Thursday, Maher was asked about his past calls for Biden to step aside and whether it "risks" a victory for former President Trump if Democrats switched out the top of their ticket. 

Maher predicted the opposite. 

"If Biden drops out, they'll win, without doubt!" Maher exclaimed. "Biden should drop out. That's the point. He's being selfish."

BILL MAHER URGES BIDEN TO ‘LEAN INTO’ HIS AGE, STOP SAYING HE'S STILL SHARP: ‘LET HIS OLD FART FLAG FLY!’

Bill Maher on Real Time

"Real Time" host Bill Maher argued Democrats would defeat former President Trump "without doubt" if they replaced President Biden at the top of the ticket. (Screenshot/HBO)

The HBO host went on to cite famed Democratic strategist James Carville, who argued on Maher's "Club Random" podcast last year that it would be a blowout against Trump if any Democrat in their 50s replaced Biden.

"Of course, he's not the voice of God, who knows. But that is my basic belief also, is that it's theirs for the taking," Maher added. 

A year ago, Maher was confident Biden was the only Democrat who could defeat Trump in 2024. 

But that changed last fall when he began calling the president "Ruth Bader Biden," comparing him to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who famously chose not to step down under President Obama which allowed President Trump to appoint her replacement following her passing in 2020. 

BILL MAHER WARNED DEMS ABOUT BIDEN'S ELECTABLITY LONG BEFORE THE EXPLOSIVE SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT

Maher merch

Liberal comedian Bill Maher sold merchandise reading, "It's time to go, Joe!" comparing President Biden to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Screenshots/HBO/Club Random)

BILL MAHER SLAMS BIDEN, GOPERS ‘ACTING’ IN BORDER CRISIS BATTLE: THEY SHOULD GET ‘AN AWARD’ THIS AWARDS SEASON

He invoked the Ginbsurg comparison against following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which put a spotlight on Biden's mental acuity. 

"I said he was going to be the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of presidential politics… He stayed too long at the fair," Maher said last month. "Bubbling up this week… he won't do the Super Bowl interview, which is not a hard one, mixing up all the world leaders and then this report that came out."

Maher also argued for Biden to be switched out at the DNC convention this summer, recalling comments Biden made during the 2020 election cycle when he referred to himself as a "bridge" for Democrats, insisting that was a "big hint" that he wasn't intending to seek reelection.

Biden at counties conference in DC

Polls continue to show the majority of Americans believe 81-year-old President Biden is too old to seek another term in office. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"'I see myself as a bridge.' I read that as one term," Maher said last month. "And I guess the question now is, is it too late? And I don't think it is because I still think you can do it at the convention. People have said to me, 'Oh, that's ridiculous. They'll look like-' They'll look like nothing. Nobody gives a f--- what they do at the convention."

Biden's age and mental acuity continue to be a major issue for him going into the 2024 presidential election as the vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, believe he's too old to seek a second term.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.