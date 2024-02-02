Bill Maher slams Biden, GOPers 'acting' in border crisis battle: They should get 'an award' this awards season

"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against President Biden and Republican lawmakers over their posturing in their ongoing border crisis battle, insisting their "acting" is worthy of an award.

During a panel discussion Friday night, the subject of immigration being a major election was brought up by Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, telling Maher that Biden's vulnerability on that issue among voters is "very real."

"Immigration is real but the reaction to it is not real," Maher responded. "It's all a bunch of acting. They should be getting an award this awards season."

"The Republicans act like they want to solve this but the Democrats called their bluff," Maher said. "I mean, there is a bill right now that a lot of them, Mitch McConnell and some pretty conservative senators saying this is as good a deal as you're gonna get. They don't want it because they don't want this issue to be solved because they need it as an issue so you can make speeches like the one you just made about ‘working class’ and blah, blah, blah."

Sununu conceded Maher's argument, calling for all the lawmakers on Capitol Hill to be fired, "every one of them."

"But make no mistake about it, Joe Biden has a lot of power to change a lot of policy and affect the immigration issue," Sununu added.

"That's true," Maher agreed. "I was gonna say part two of the acting is Joe Biden saying ‘You know what? If you just give me a new law.’ A new law?! The president can fix this and he already has an existing law. This is all so silly! ‘I need a piece of paper from Congress to deal with the border.’ No you already have that."

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov pushed back, insisting Biden does not have as much power "as the Republicans are telling you that he does." She also warned Republicans that they shouldn't "exclusively" run on immigration in 2024.

"'Carvans' failed in 2018, failed in 2020, failed in 2022, it's a losing cause for Republicans to run exclusively on that. You need to diversify," Tarlov told Sununu.