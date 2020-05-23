Iraq War veteran Rob Smith says Biden's 'ain't black' comment insulted millions of African-American voters

Joe Biden's statement that African-Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President Trump was deeply offensive, Iraq War veteran and political analyst Rob Smith said Saturday.

"The idea that you are not black if you don't vote for him, or by extension other Democrats, is so strange, so offensive, so surprising," Smith said on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "I'm shocked and really offended that he said it."

Smith, who is black, said the former vice president has a history of verbal gaffes, but this one was more revealing than most.

BIDEN SPARKS FIRESTORM WITH RACIAL COMMENTS

Every once in a while, Democrats tell the truth "about what they really think about black voters," Smith said.. "Remember, Joe Biden said that poor kids are just as intelligent and bright as white kids a couple of months back."

Biden made the comments on Charlamagne tha God's radio show Friday morning. Later that day, the 2020 presidential candidate publicly apologized.

“I shouldn't have been so cavalier,” he said.

Biden insisted that he was not taking the black vote “for granted” and was just being a “wise guy.”

“No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background,” he added.

But Smith argued that Biden dismissed millions of black Americans who "just happen to not vote for Democrats."

"It erases people, like our great John James of Michigan [who is] running for senator. It erases our great Sen. Tim Scott [of South Carolina]. It erases our great Rep. Vernon Jones out of Georgia, who is another person that switched from Democrat to Republican," he told host Pete Hegseth.

"And my message to him is that I have been black for over 30 years. I was black when I served in the military. I will be black when I pull the lever for President Donald Trump in November, and I will be black the day afterward."

Smith noted similarities to a 2016 Hillary Clinton appearance on the same radio show in which she pulled out hot sauce from her purse in a "cultural reference.:"

"In the absence of any ideas, in the absence of any real plans for African-Americans, they have pandering and they have offensive definitions of blackness that are coming from Joe Biden," Smith said. "And I think that they are going to learn a big lesson in November."

Smith is a spokesman for Turning Point USA, an advocacy group for young conservatives.