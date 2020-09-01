Expand / Collapse search
Rob Smith is an Iraq War veteran and political analyst who is a contributor for Turning Point USA, an advocacy group for young conservatives. Find him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @RobSmithOnline. Rob is the author of the new book, "Always a Soldier: Service, Sacrifice, and Coming Out as America's Favorite Black, Gay Republican"

Rob Smith: I’m gay and support Mike Pence – don’t believe Pete Buttigieg’s claim that Pence is anti-gay
April 13, 2019

I’m someone those on the left would have you believe doesn’t exist: a gay, black, conservative, Republican Christian. I’m glad that anti-gay bias doesn’t seem to be hurting South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, but I plan to vote to re-elect President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November 2020.