Rob Smith: Dems pander for black votes – but only one candidate delivers for my community
The 10 Democratic presidential contenders debating Thursday night made condescending efforts to win black votes, with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas saying he would support reparations for descendants of slaves, and other candidates acting as if the only issues of concern to African-Americans are racism and criminal justice reform.
Rob Smith: I’m gay and support Mike Pence – don’t believe Pete Buttigieg’s claim that Pence is anti-gay
I’m someone those on the left would have you believe doesn’t exist: a gay, black, conservative, Republican Christian. I’m glad that anti-gay bias doesn’t seem to be hurting South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, but I plan to vote to re-elect President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November 2020.