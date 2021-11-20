Former Rittenhouse attorney hails jury’s verdict: Second Amendment is about ‘right of self-defense’

Robert Barnes, a former defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused to killing two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, shared his reaction to Friday’s acquittal during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

NICHOLAS SANDMANN OFFERS ADVICE TO KYLE RITTENHOUSE IN ‘HANNITY’ EXCLUSIVE

ROBERT BARNES: If you have the wrong politics you have no Second Amendment right of self-defense.

It’s important to recognize the United States Supreme Court has said the Second Amendment is about the right of self-defense.

Kyle is one of the sweetest, most innocent, most idealistic kids I have ever had the privilege of representing.

He is someone who went down there to help that night, not to hurt anybody.

A riotous mob, a group of criminal sociopaths, infiltrated a protest to try to engage in criminal behavior, and the only reason it wasn’t worse that night is because Kyle exercised his self-defense.

WACTH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: