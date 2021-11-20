Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

Former Rittenhouse attorney hails jury’s verdict: Second Amendment is about ‘right of self-defense’

Robert Barnes shared his reaction to Friday’s acquittal during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former Rittenhouse attorney calls Kyle 'one of the sweetest kids' he's represented Video

Former Rittenhouse attorney calls Kyle 'one of the sweetest kids' he's represented

Robert Barnes tells 'The Ingraham Angle' the prosecution contaminated the jury pool

Robert Barnes, a former defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused to killing two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, shared his reaction to Friday’s acquittal during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

NICHOLAS SANDMANN OFFERS ADVICE TO KYLE RITTENHOUSE IN ‘HANNITY’ EXCLUSIVE

ROBERT BARNES: If you have the wrong politics you have no Second Amendment right of self-defense.

It’s important to recognize the United States Supreme Court has said the Second Amendment is about the right of self-defense.

Kyle is one of the sweetest, most innocent, most idealistic kids I have ever had the privilege of representing.

He is someone who went down there to help that night, not to hurt anybody.

A riotous mob, a group of criminal sociopaths, infiltrated a protest to try to engage in criminal behavior, and the only reason it wasn’t worse that night is because Kyle exercised his self-defense.

WACTH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Former Rittenhouse Attorney reacts to not guilty verdict Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.