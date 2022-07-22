Expand / Collapse search
Rick Scott: If Republicans can raise the money, Republicans will win in November

NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott tells 'The Ingraham Angle' Democrats always have more money than Republicans, but Republicans are 'energized' going into November.

NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott laid out on "The Ingraham Angle" how Republicans can win in November and take back the Senate. 

RICK SCOTT: I'm going to do everything I can to help Mehmet [Oz] get the money. But he's going to run, and he's going to run a good race. He's a hard worker. He's a doctor. He cares about people. He's going to win.

NEW LOW: BIDEN APPROVAL RATING HITS ALL-TIME LOW, ONLY 19% SUPPORT AMONG HISPANICS, POLL SHOWS

High gas prices, high food prices, Afghanistan withdrawal, open border — you name it. Biden's numbers are horrible because Biden's policies are bad and the Democrats are. That's how they're voting. They're voting horribly. It's bad for the country.

All across the country, Republicans are energized. Even in Pennsylvania, since 1998, this is the first time more Republicans voted in a midterm than Democrats. That tells you something. Twice as many Republicans than Democrats in Ohio, 145,000 more Republicans than Democrats in North Carolina. So we get the money, we win.

