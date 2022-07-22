Rick Scott: If Republicans can raise the money, Republicans will win in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott laid out on "The Ingraham Angle" how Republicans can win in November and take back the Senate.

RICK SCOTT: I'm going to do everything I can to help Mehmet [Oz] get the money. But he's going to run, and he's going to run a good race. He's a hard worker. He's a doctor. He cares about people. He's going to win.

High gas prices, high food prices, Afghanistan withdrawal, open border — you name it. Biden's numbers are horrible because Biden's policies are bad and the Democrats are. That's how they're voting. They're voting horribly. It's bad for the country.

All across the country, Republicans are energized. Even in Pennsylvania, since 1998, this is the first time more Republicans voted in a midterm than Democrats. That tells you something. Twice as many Republicans than Democrats in Ohio, 145,000 more Republicans than Democrats in North Carolina. So we get the money, we win.

