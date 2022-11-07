Expand / Collapse search
Rick Scott predicts Republicans will win Senate majority with at least 52 seats

Scott tells Harris Faulkner voters are mad about inflation and crime

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., unpacks the Democrats’ final messaging and weighs his predictions for the 2022 midterms.

Sen. Rick Scott said he believes Republicans will win a Senate majority with a total of 52 or 53 seats after Tuesday's midterm elections. 

Scott, R-Fla., joined "Faulkner Focus" Monday to discuss his predictions and said he believes the "the issues are on our side."

"People are mad about inflation. They're mad about crime. They're mad about the open border. So the whole key is to do exactly what we've been doing, get our vote out. You can look at the early voting. It's headed in our direction. I think we're going to have a great November 8th."

ARIZONA CANDIDATE KARI LAKE CAMPAIGN HQ RECEIVES ‘SUSPICIOUS ITEMS’ IN MAIL, PROMPTING PHOENIX POLICE RESPONSE

The chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee expressed that the struggling economy will result in more voters turning out to support Republican candidates. 

"The economy is not perceived to be going well. People don't think we're heading in the right direction. And our candidates are doing a great job, they have a great message." 

LA TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD BLAMES ‘NORMALIZATION’ OF ‘VIRULENT WHITE SUPREMACY’ ON REPUBLICANS

Scott also said the issue of crime is going to result in more Republican wins and slammed Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's stance on prison reform, 

"Here's a guy that wants to release people out of prison." 

Scott said the enthusiasm for Republican Senate candidates in key states is high. 

"The energy on our side is unbelievable. I've been traveling all around the country, whether it's Don Bolduc up in New Hampshire, or Oz, Herschel Walker. We've got big turnouts all across the country."

"If you look at the early voting, we're headed in the right direction, said Scott. " So I'm optimistic. I think we're going to get 52 plus, and it could be a great night for the people that vote."

Scott said, "people are excited about this election" and said Republicans have gained Hispanic and independent voters who also believe the country needs a change. 

"When you look at the poll numbers and say is the country headed in the right direction, people say absolutely not." 

The Senate remains a toss-up. Fox News' Power Rankings show 47 seats going to the Democrats and 49 to the Republicans, leaving four crucial toss-up races to decide control of the Senate: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The Fox News Power Rankings forecast expects Republicans to take control of the House with a 19-seat majority, or 236 total seats. That is a gain of 23 seats compared to the number they hold in Congress today.

Fox News' Kyle Morris and Andrew Murray contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.