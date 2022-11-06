Arizona candidate Kari Lake campaign HQ receives 'suspicious items' in mail, prompting Phoenix police response

Phoenix law enforcement responded to the campaign headquarters for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after "suspicious items were located inside the mail."

A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers "responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road."

"When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail," Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky wrote via email. "Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active."

Reports said a white powdery substance had been found in packages sent to Lake’s office.

BEYOND GEORGE SOROS, REPUBLICAN MEGA DONORS REPRESENT 7 OF TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS POURING INTO $17B MIDTERMS

Asked specifically if that’s what was found, Krynsky responded, "The items were suspicious in nature and remains under investigation. Our patrol units were there until approximately 5 a.m."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lake’s campaign and FBI Phoenix for comment.

Initially, reports said FBI agents and Phoenix police officers responded to the scene in hazmat suits.

This comes days before Lake, a former local news anchor turned staunch critic of the press, will face off against Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs in the Arizona race for governor on Tuesday. Last week, police responded to a reported break-in at Hobbs’ campaign headquarters in Phoenix. Hobbs initially blamed Lake’s rhetoric.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was later revealed that an illegal immigrant, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos, was arrested in the burglary case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.