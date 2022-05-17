LA Times editorial board blames ‘normalization’ of ‘virulent white supremacy’ on Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The L.A. Times editorial board claimed Monday that Americans, particularly the "white establishment" and Republicans, have allowed the "normalization" of white supremacy to spread, leading to this past weekend's vicious mass shooting at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.

The piece began by stating, "The ugly truth is that while Americans, especially those in the white establishment, shake their heads and maybe even shed some tears over the 10 Black people gunned down in Buffalo over the weekend in another apparently racially motivated attack, we’re growing accustomed to the virulent white supremacy that may have driven it."

This is because we haven’t decided "that we have had enough," said the piece. According to the board, Americans have been ignoring the issue and Republicans have been engaging in rhetoric that encouraged the violent attack.

"Instead, Americans have ignored the insidious creep of white supremacy into the public discourse to the point that is has become normalized and has radicalized extremist politicians such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives," the piece claimed.

It also added that this talk of white supremacy has radicalized "similar Trump-aligned politicians to the point that they now feel comfortable repeating the lie that Democrats and American Jews are plotting to replace white voters with people of color."

The editorial board admitted that only a small portion of Republicans support white supremacy but claimed that the whole party hasn’t denounced it enough. "Although only a few politicians openly support this garbage, the Republican Party has done almost nothing to reject, denounce or investigate radicalized white supremacists," it wrote.

It then surmised that Republicans are "perhaps more afraid of alienating nativist constituents than they are of allowing certain groups — especially Black Americans — to be victimized repeatedly to the point where they have to fear ordinary activities."

"And that is just one aspect of how racism, especially racism against Black people, becomes part of the system," the board added, launching into a lecture on the existence of systemic racism, and how Republicans are squashing any mention of it in their attempts to ban teaching critical race theory in schools.

"Ironically (or perhaps intentionally), even as conservative elected officials tolerate the radical and racist theories within their ranks, they insist that there is no systemic racism in the U.S. — and want classrooms to reflect this revisionist view," the piece stated.

"Critical race theory examines racism as embedded in society and our daily lives, and in many aspects of legislative and legal systems. That is not a radical thought," the board added. It then claimed, "We regularly fail to provide an equal education to children of color, then blame them for not overcoming the enormous barriers of poverty, inequality and criminalization that society places in their path."

By blocking lessons like this, "normalization" of worse racism happens, the outlet reasoned. "The normalization of the fringe begins when we fail to accept the reality of more common forms of racism, and take little to no action against its more horrifying forms."

The editorial board concluded that, like the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, "The shooting in Buffalo should similarly become the clarion call about the danger of virulent white supremacy to the stability of our nation."