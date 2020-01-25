Rick Scott suspects Pelosi 'trying to help Joe Biden,' hurt his Dem opponents with impeachment

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speculated Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing impeachment as a way of helping former Vice President Joe Biden gain an advantage over his Democratic rivals.

"I think I've come to the conclusion why Nancy Pelosi held the articles of impeachment for 33 days. This whole thing has helped Joe Biden. I mean all this is to keep Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren off the campaign trail and help Joe Biden," Scott told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Scott's comments came just after President Trump's defense team began presenting its case before the Senate on Saturday -- arguing Democrats want to remove Trump from the 2020 ballot for doing “absolutely nothing wrong.”

According to Scott, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., got "knee-capped" by Trump's defense.

"I think the White House counsel showed that there was no due process in the House," Scott said.

"It was the complete, just fabrication what he did. And then, what they did was they explained that there was no quid pro quo, that there was no obstruction of justice," he added.

Scott also defended the way that Senate Republicans handled the impeachment trial. "We're going to have a fair process. I think what Mitch McConnell proposed was a fair process. I'm shocked that the Democrats didn't go along with it," he said.

"It's what we did in the Clinton case. But I think we're going to have a fair process. I don't know if we'll have witnesses or not. I think the process we're going through now ... is a good process, but based on what I heard this morning, I think it's pretty convincing that this was just a rushed job to try to get this president."

He concluded that Pelosi, D-Calif., is "trying to help Joe Biden here."

