Lara Logan: Mainstream media is not acknowledging Schiff's credibility issues

Investigative journalist Lara Logan criticized the mainstream media Friday for not contextualizing their analysis of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's performance during the Senate impeachment trial.

"For many Americans, he's lost credibility because he has lied over and over and over again," Logan said on "Hannity." "I mean, nobody actually buys that when he told everyone that he'd never met the whistleblower and had no contact with the whistleblower."

"Then later ... you find out that his office met and coordinated with the whistleblower," Logan said. "Nobody believes that his office knew about that and didn't tell him. Nobody believes, as he said, that he regretted he hadn't been more clear [or] words along those lines."

Analysts and hosts on MSNBC and CNN have been raving about Schiff's performance, most notably CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who called it "dazzling."

The host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" said journalists and organizations are not acknowledging Schiff's "credibility issues."

"There is a credibility issue with Adam Schiff," Logan said. "And these journalists and news organizations are not acknowledging that. Adam Schiff, you know, does have issues with many people. And perhaps, you know, that's why they're trying so hard to convince people that this was historic."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wuhlfson contributed to this report.