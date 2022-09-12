Richard Fowler: Inflation, Dobbs decision aren't the only issues on the American voters' plate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler argued singular issues aren't the only things voters care about come the midterm elections on "Special Report."

RICHARD FOWLER: If you talk to the Abrams campaign, if you talk to Stacey Abrams herself, she says she is not looking at the polling. She is trying to rebuild her own electorate. Her electorate is the Biden coalition plus or minus a couple of other folks. She says she is talking to African-American men and her quote is this if African-American men vote for her, she wins. If she can expand the capacity of African-American men which she believes is the emerging electorate, she wins that race.

Herein lies the challenge for her, in the last election, Donald Trump doubled his lead amongst African-American men. What is she going to do there? We will see what happens in that race. Anybody who is predicting who wins these races, Bret, I have got to tell you they are wrong because I think the American voter is still making up their minds. There is not just one issue. It’s not just inflation, it’s not just Dobbs there are a lot of issues on the American voter’s plate. They are still making their mind up, and I think in Georgia they are definitely making their mind up.

