Life Liberty & Levin
Published

Republicans need an early vote strategy for 2024: Ben Domenech

Pennsylvania has heavy early-vote turnout with recent policy changes

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Ben Domenech analyzes American life post-midterms Video

Ben Domenech analyzes American life post-midterms

Spectator World editor-at-large Ben Domenech gives his take on the state of the nation post-midterm elections on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

Spectator World editor-at-large Ben Domenech said Republicans must formulate an early vote strategy if they want future victories after the 2022 midterms.

While Republican detractors decry the idea of a COVID-induced "Election Month," Democrats in states like Pennsylvania banked hundreds of thousands of votes before Sen.-elect John Fetterman's debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Though public opinion shifted in Oz's favor, Fetterman's banked votes were already in the mail before he hit the stage in Harrisburg.

"I'm going to give you something that's a little dissatisfying, unfortunately, because I think it's something that we shouldn't have to deal with as a republic," Domenech told "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Ben Domenech on Fox News Primetime

Ben Domenech on Fox News Primetime (Fox News)

"But I think, unfortunately, Republicans need to have an early vote strategy — regardless of all the different storylines that I think that you can draw about this election and what went on, the narratives, I think that we have to agree at this point, these COVID-based policies of early voting that essentially create months-long periods where people are voting in Pennsylvania for 50 days… "

"Those are things that we can gripe about and we can complain about and we know is wrong, but they're not going away. And I think that, unfortunately, Republicans are going to have to have strategies where they target the early voting," Domenech said.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, discuss reproductive freedom and the economy in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, discuss reproductive freedom and the economy in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

The GOP must work within the confines of the new rules in many states, which allow such balloting.

In Pennsylvania, state law prohibits canvassing of absentee ballots until the morning of Election Day, meaning larger and Democrat-heavy counties like Philadelphia, Allegheny, Delaware and Lehigh might take longer to report figures due to their large populations.

"Unfortunately, this time around, if a lot of [GOP] candidates had had that kind of approach, we might see different results in a number of different scenarios. That's an unfortunate reality that we are going to have to deal with," Domenech continued.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, whose skepticism of the 2020 presidential election's outcome has led to advocacy for more rigorous election security measures.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, whose skepticism of the 2020 presidential election's outcome has led to advocacy for more rigorous election security measures. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

He added that in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott — who won re-election over former Rep. Beto O'Rourke — engaged in an early-vote strategy.

"It paid off for him," he said. 

"And I think it's something that we just have to deal with as it is and understand that this is just the nature of the way that our elections work now." 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.