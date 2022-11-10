Growing 'Squad' ripped for having no solutions: 'Call them what they are — stupid radicals'

Since President Biden isn't afraid to brand millions of Americans "semi-fascist" for supporting political opponents like Donald Trump, the right shouldn't be so nice about branding the AOC-led progressive group known simply as "The Squad," Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters suggested Thursday.

The current Squad — composed of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York City, Ayanna Pressley of Boston, Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Cori Bush of St. Louis — roughly doubled in size following several blue wins in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Gutfeld took issue with Ocasio-Cortez appearing to argue, in a recent interview, that MTA subway crime spiked after more police officers were dispatched to patrol the nation's largest transit system.

"That is either the product of a dishonest mind or a mentally disabled one, because the police are a response to the crime. The crime was there first. How can you lie about that?" he asked.

KARI LAKE SLAMS CHAOTIC ARIZONA ELECTION TABULATION AS SHE CLOSES GAP ON HOBBS

"This just shows you, by the way, we are so nice with our nicknames — Joe Biden basically denigrates Republicans left and right with stupid names and we call them ‘The Squad.’ I mean, how fun is that? Oh, there's eight more in the Squad. How fun."

"We should call them what they are … stupid radicals — stupid punitive radicals who have absolutely no solutions other than punishing people — they're like mini-tyrants," Gutfeld said.

Co-host Watters agreed, "Let's call them ‘The Tyrants.’"

"I don't know whether [Ocasio-Cortez] thinks that the cops cause crime or that they don't reduce crime. I can't figure that out," he added.

Gutfeld noted most of the Squad's seats are in heavily-Democratic districts that would never or have never voted for a Republican.

Such is the case for some of the new members of the Squad, like Rep-elect Summer Lee, D-Pa.

MIDTERMS SHOWED VOTERS LACK ‘HATRED’ FOR BIDEN THAT CLINTONS AND OBAMA DREW

Lee won the decisively Democratic seat vacated by longtime, more moderate Pittsburgh congressman Mike Doyle.

Interestingly, Lee's defeated Republican opponent, Plum Borough Councilman Mike Doyle, reportedly initially caused some confusion due to sharing the same name as the vacating Democrat.

Austin, Texas, city councilman Gregorio Casar won a redistricted U.S. House seat in the red-state liberal enclave.

DEMOCRATS' ANTI-MAGA STRATEGY WORKED, BUSH AIDE SAYS

Casar fought to keep "immigrant families from being separated" and supported policies to reduce "discriminatory arrests across Texas," according to his campaign site.

In Orlando, with Rep. Val Demings vacating her seat to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep-elect Maxwell Frost is considered another new member of The Squad.

Frost, whose district will include the northern swath of Walt Disney World, will become the youngest member of Congress at age 25.

The Gen-Z lawmaker-to-be has railed against the "racist justice system" and supports "Medicare for All."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In DuPage County, Illinois, and parts of Chicago, voters have also sent Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., to Congress to be another lawmaker considered ideologically aligned with The Squad.

On "The Five," Watters remarked that while AOC said there were other solutions to the crime problem than police, she "just stopped talking."

The host suggested that is more evidence that Squad members have no solutions but only politically charged complaints.