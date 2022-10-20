Biden is 'Hoover without compassion,' leading Democrat candidates obsessed with 'socialist crap': Levin

President Joe Biden may be a scant sighting on the campaign trail for his Democratic Party's candidates, but he and them combined with the current legislative leadership are destroying the United States, Mark Levin said Thursday.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" and former Justice Department chief of staff under Attorney General Edwin Meese III, told Fox News that Biden and his party are "destroying our economic system" and injecting pornography into public schools while indoctrinating students.

He noted Biden has not been as prevalent on the campaign trail as past presidents, with statewide candidates in Ohio, Arizona and Georgia keeping him at arm's length.

In that regard, Levin quipped that Barack Obama and USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg are preferred to the president by candidates.

"The RNC should pay [Obama] to come in – He's a disaster when it comes to elections," he said, citing how under Obama's tenure, Democrats lost more than a collective 1,000 seats at the municipal, state and federal levels.

"Joe Biden is the Herbert Hoover of our time, except that Herbert Hoover had compassion and he had a heart. Joe Biden does not," Levin added, referring to the president who was in office during the Great Depression.

"Neither do the Democrats. They deny there is inflation. They deny there's recession. They are obsessively focused on partial birth abortion: That's sick. You wake up every morning thinking about that. Meanwhile, they don't support law and order. They don't support the cops who protect women's bodies."

"Let me say this to you, Democrats," he added. "We don't want your socialist crap. We don't want your centralized power. We don't want bureaucrats making our health care decisions. We don't want you destroying our economic system. We're not buying off on this climate change that's destroying our energy independence. Keep your damn hands off our children."

Levin, who grew up just across the Philadelphia city line in Cheltenham, Pa., condemned the violence and mob robberies gripping his home city.

If Democrats win in November, he warned, Philadelphia and cities like it will become the proverbial model for the country:

"Mayhem in the streets will continue. It's just incredible. The Democrat Party has done more to damage our country, to damage our country economically in terms of law enforcement and crime, in terms of the border, than communist China and Russia could do together on their best day."

"We're being destroyed from within right now. And that includes the military. That's how bad this is."

The Temple University alum added that every Democrat in Congress "voted for socialism [and] inflation."

"Every damn one of them voted to drive up energy costs in this country," he said. "We have a lousy education system in this country because the teachers unions are too political and they bought and paid for the Democrat Party."

The radio host also had choice words for the current leader of the Republican Party in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky – whom he claimed has questioned some of the nominees for key Senate races this cycle.

"You criticized our candidates. Let me tell you something. We have great candidates. We have citizen candidates, people with all kinds of backgrounds," he said.

Levin further addressed McConnell, saying that the candidates referenced are not likely to join with the Washington establishment, but should still not be criticized for that.

As Republicans including Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona, and Adam Laxalt in Nevada narrow their gap with incumbent Democrats, Levin urged the GOP nominees to act like they are still far behind their opponents.

"We can enjoy the polls afterwards and all the rest. These point, these polls to me are deleterious," he said.