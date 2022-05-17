Rep. Tom O'Halleran urges preparedness in protecting southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tom O'Halleran emphasized the importance of preparation in border protection Tuesday on "Special Report."

REP. O'HALLERAN: We have to protect our border. I come from a border state. We also have to consider the humanitarian conditions of those people [who] are currently and [have] been at the border for quite some time, and refugees coming across. But the bottom line is to be prepared for all of that. And when I was a police officer in Chicago, we overprepared. We identified the threat or issue, … whether it was a peaceful demonstration or whatever, and made sure we had the resources available to be able to address that situation. In my evaluation, I haven't seen that yet.

…

Arizona's [COVID-19] infection rate just went up 130-some percent. States around our country are going up considerably. And so I can't imagine why the CDC did what they did. And I definitely can't imagine why a judge would intervene at this point in time. I have a true concern about people. But we have to have that concern on both sides of the border. I have cities and towns and municipalities that are threatened, and they can be overwhelmed quickly because they are small entities. And … when I discuss the issues with people down there, I said, "What about the processing? What do we do about ten people now to get trained and stuff? What happens when you have to do a few hundred a day at one location and transport them by bus? Do you have enough busses?" And none of the answers came out as answers that you could say, "Okay, we're ready."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: