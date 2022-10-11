Rep. Tim Ryan pressed on state of his campaign amid lack of support from national Dems: 'David vs. Goliath'

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH., joined MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday and expressed frustration with national Democrats as Republicans throw millions behind JD Vance, saying the Ohio Senate race was "David vs. Goliath."

"I think congratulations are in order, that was a really strong performance," co-host Mika Brzezinski said, referring to Ryan's Monday night debate with Vance. She asked Ryan how he believed his campaign was going

Ryan told the "Morning Joe" hosts that he had won the debate and held Vance accountable.

"We're taking them on. As I said, Mitch McConnell gave him 40 million bucks, Peter Thiel gave him 15. You know, we’re out here slogging, it’s David vs. Goliath, but I think we have a really, really good shot to win this thing," Ryan said.

Fellow co-host Joe Scarborough wondered if Democrats gave Ryan $40 million and said it was an "extraordinarily important race."

"I'm underlining this point for national Democrats. Why does Mitch McConnell want to win this seat more than national Democrats?" Scarborough asked.

Ryan responded, "Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, that’s a good question. As you know, and I have been on your show for years now, I have always expressed a level of frustration with the national Democratic Party, the disconnect to working class people, and here you have a blue collar candidate who’s, you know, in the last two public polls we have been up 3 points. We’re traveling the whole state."

The Democrat noted that he was not getting the same kind of "air support" as Vance but that he just had a "$17 million fundraising haul."

Ryan told NBC News on Monday that working with national Democrats was "like pulling teeth."

On "Morning Joe," New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay asked Ryan about a "need for generational change" because Democratic voters were "frustrated" that Republicans were winning races that "Democrats should have been able to win."

"I think the focus on the economic issues here in places like Ohio are really critically important," Ryan said. "We lost that brand. When I grew up, it used to be Democrats for the working people and Republicans were for the rich people, and that’s when we held Congress and we had significant support. So I think getting back on this economic message, building stuff, taking on China, manufacturing clean tech jobs of the future. I think that’s where we need to be. If we hit the sweet spot along with Roe v. Wade and a couple of these other things, we can put together another majority."

Vance and Ryan engaged in a heated debate on Monday that focused on economic issues and abortion as both candidates accused each other of ignoring significant issues in Ohio.