Ohio Democrats worry Tim Ryan running 'all by his lonesome,' say working with DC Dems is 'like pulling teeth'

Ryan, J.D. Vance running neck-and-neck in critical Ohio Senate race

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Ohio Democrats and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH., told NBC News that Ryan was running "all by his lonesome" in the state's Senate race and that working with D.C. Democrats was "like pulling teeth." 

"The national Democrats… trying to talk them into a working-class candidate, it’s like pulling teeth sometimes," Ryan told NBC News after a campaign event in Cleveland. "We’re in Ohio and we got a candidate running around with a tinfoil hat on. We’re out here fighting on our own. I mean, it’s David against Goliath."

A Democratic strategist told the outlet Ryan was running the best Senate race in the country. 

"Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and having to do it all by his lonesome," Irene Lin said. "If we lose this race by a few points, and the Senate majority, blame should squarely fall on the D.C. forces who unfairly wrote off Ohio."

TIM RYAN INSISTS BIDEN SHOULD NOT RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan answers a question during Ohio's U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan answers a question during Ohio's U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Another Democrat who remained anonymous told NBC that the lack of funding from national Democrats was "malpractice."

The outlet reported that Democratic groups have provided Ryan with little help compared to Republican groups, who have spent more than $30 million on advertising for Republican candidate J.D. Vance. 

The Ryan campaign's media strategist said the Senate race would be "over" if it weren't for the national support from Republicans. 

"The national Democrats have walked away from Ohio prematurely," Cleveland City Council President and local Democrat Blaine Griffin told NBC News. "We need to make sure that they recognize that this still is a state that is in play."

OHIO SENATE DEMOCRAT NOMINEE TIM RYAN CALLED FOR BAN OF ‘GAS VEHICLES’ IN 2019

JD Vance speaks on stage during CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole.

JD Vance speaks on stage during CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ryan told Fox News Digital that he was not inviting President Biden on the campaign trail with him. Biden lost the state by eight points to former President Trump in 2020; Trump also carried it easily in 2016.

"I've disagreed with Biden on the student loan. I've disagreed with Biden on a lot of other issues, Title 42 and these other issues, been very clear," Ryan said.  

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee in Ohio, sits down for an interview with Fox News Digital at Giuseppe's Italian Market in Niles, OH, on Oct. 3, 2022

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee in Ohio, sits down for an interview with Fox News Digital at Giuseppe's Italian Market in Niles, OH, on Oct. 3, 2022 (Fox News )

Vance and Ryan were tied in an September general election poll conducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University. Another poll conducted later in September found Ryan ahead by 3 points. 

Ryan and Vance will debate on Monday in Cleveland. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.