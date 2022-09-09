Tim Ryan insists Biden should not run in 2024, but will attend Ohio event with him today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan has insisted that President Biden should not run for the White House in 2024, saying it is time for a "generational move" for both parties amid a "poisonous" political atmosphere in America.

Ryan's remarks, which were made during a Thursday evening interview with Youngstown's WFMJ-TV, one day before he is slated to appear alongside Biden during his visit to the state to tour a new semiconductor manufacturing facility from Intel near Columbus.

"My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board, Democrats, Republicans," Ryan said when asked whether Biden should seek re-election. "I think it's time for a generational move for new leaders on both sides. I think the environment politically across the country is poisonous and, you know, people, I think, want some change and I think it's important for us in both parties…"

Regarding why he has not welcomed Biden to Ohio to campaign with him, Ryan insisted that he is "not really asking anybody."

"Well, I'm not really asking anybody," Ryan said. "I'm not one of those guys who's like ‘Oh, I need someone to come in and help me.' I've been doing this, I know what I'm doing, I know what I believe in, I know where I'm from, I know who I'm fighting for. I don't need anyone to gum that message up."

During the interview, Ryan was also asked about "campaigning as a moderate Democrat" and whether he believes his voting record is a testament to that.

"Well, I'm campaigning as an independent really," Ryan said. "I've agreed with Trump, for example, on China Trade, I've agreed with Trump on renegotiating NAFTA, strong defense, Space Force, General Mattis, on those things, but I've also opposed Democratic presidents on really bad trade deals, along with Sherrod Brown. So, I really want people to know is, look, I ran against Nancy Pelosi, I've gotten in fights with Bernie Sanders, I've taken on Democratic presidents on trade, and I've agreed with Republicans, which I think is good for Ohio."

Biden – who signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last month – is slated to visit Ohio on Friday to tour Intel's Licking County facility, which is expected to have at least two manufacturing plants that are estimated by the White House to create more than 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 full-time jobs creating chips.

Ryan's comments about Biden's candidacy in 2024 add to growing concerns from Democrats over whether Biden is what the party needs moving forward.

In July, Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said during a radio interview that he does not think Biden should run for re-election in 2024 and that America needs "well-prepared Democrats" instead.

"The country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up," Phillips said.

When asked if he would support a Biden re-election bid , Phillips firmly said "no."

Rep. Angie Craig, also a Democrat from Minnesota, was asked a similar question about Biden in 2024 and agreed with Phillips that the Democratic Party needs a "new generation of leadership."

"I'm going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure that we have a new generation of leadership," Craig said.

Ryan will face off in November against his Republican challenger, JD Vance, in the Ohio Senate election.