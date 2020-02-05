Scalise: Trump impeachment will be a stain on Nancy Pelosi's legacy

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday that impeachment will be a “stain on the Democrat party [and] on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speakership,” adding that Democrats “don’t care about the men and women of this country.”

Scalise made the comments hours before Trump's acquittal by the Senate and one day after his State of the Union address to Congress.

On Wednesday, Scalise said impeachment “is all they [Democrats] have.”

“They have no agenda,” he continued. “They don’t care about the men and women of this country. They literally sat down last night when President Trump is talking about this young girl who is going to get an opportunity scholarship to go to the school of her choice instead of a failing government school. That’s where they are as a party.”

Scalise also criticized Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up her copy of Trump's State of the Union speech as soon as the president concluded his address to Congress.

“There are Democrats across the country that were looking in disgrace at what Speaker Pelosi did ripping up that speech, which contained the names of Tuskegee Airmen, of soldiers who gave their life for this country, of so many other people that are great,” Scalise said.

“What makes this country great, that’s what the president was celebrating and that’s what they ripped up because they don’t celebrate the success of America like President Trump does and frankly that’s why President Trump has got such a great case to make going into the election.”

“They’re the party of impeachment. That’s all they’ve got,” Scalise reiterated.