Rep. Mark Green on the urgent need for US to stand with Ukraine: It is 'critical' on many levels

Tennessee Congressman Rep. Mark Green, following his return from Ukraine, told ‘America’s Newsroom,' Monday, why it is ‘critical’ for the U.S. to support the nation against Russia as the Pentagon predicts that a Russian invasion is ‘imminent.'



REP. MARK GREEN: So this is critical on many levels. One, China is watching; other despots around the world are watching. There's just the simple notion that democracies are under threat from totalitarianism all over the globe. And honestly, twice last century, Americans waited too long to confront a conflagration in Europe, and it cost us massive sacrifices. Maybe we get ahead of this one. Maybe, just maybe, we can get ahead of it. Putin will be deterred and we will… prevent that from happening. That is why we have to get involved, not boots on the ground. The Ukrainians don't want us, they don't need us. They're ready to fight. But we have to give them the capability to make this cost Putin dearly, and he'll stop.

