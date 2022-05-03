Liberals melt down over leaked report Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade: 'Absolutely appalling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tidal wave of meltdowns began rolling in late Monday from liberals distraught over reports that a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed it had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion, said to be written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained and published by Politico in what would be an unprecedented leak if authentic, and would lead to abortion laws being left to the states to decide.

Liberal journalists, Democrats and celebrities quickly took to social media following the report on the court's alleged decision, railing against the possibility that Roe v. Wade might no longer be the law of the land.

Some claimed the potential decision by the Supreme Court would effectively make women second class citizens, others used the report as an opportunity to blast the Court itself, as well as Republicans, referring to them as "fascists."

"The Christian nationalist right is building Gilead in America and the Supreme Court is their deliberately, relentlessly, Federalist Society, Bush, Trump, McConnel-created [sic] weapon. And this is just the start. Buckle up women, LGBTQ people and people of color. We're all on the menu," left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid ranted.

"This is just Alito's draft & in the process of getting 5 votes, opinions can change. Nonetheless, that he's contemplating fully overruling Roe & returning women to 2nd class citizenship is absolutely appalling. No less devastating for knowing it was possibly coming," wrote MSNBC analyst Joyce Vance.

1619 Project founder and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones claimed Republicans were planning Roe v. Wade's demise all along while mocking the party's focus on "wokeness." She then claimed, "You can’t understand the court overturning Roe without understanding the role racism has played in the rise of the religious right and no reporter should report on this without talking about what may come next: Rulings against civil rights."

"F--k this illegitimate SCOTUS. F--k the Republican party that enabled this. And if you don't care that this decision makes women second-class citizens, f--k you too. We don't have the luxury of time--we need to fight NOW. It's Democrats vs. Fascists in 2022. Vote accordingly," Mary Trump, niece to former President Donald Trump, ranted.

Some critics sounded the alarm that "other rights" could be taken from Americans because of the potential decision.

"One might imagine that, if Roe is struck down, other rights that have seemingly been 'set in stone' could now also be reversed," wrote MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, while political strategist Rachel Bitecofer tweeted, "Alito assures us the right to privacy remains intact, just not for women."

ABC digital editor Stephanie Guerilus agreed, predicting the U.S. would eventually be living in a "dystopian society," and having little control over their lives.

"The court has lost all credibility and stature. what a mess they've made of themselves, the law and democracy," wrote Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, while writer Jill Filipovic praised whoever leaked the draft opinion.

"Shoutout to whatever Supreme Court clerk just risked their career giving us this heads up and a last chance to show just how much of an unmitigated, divisive, ugly s--tshow it's going to be if the Court overturns Roe," she wrote.

A number of Democrat politicians also chimed in.

"PSA: if Roe falls, your constitutional right to birth control will also be in jeopardy. This has never just been about abortion. It’s about controlling & criminalizing our bodies," wrote Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., while Rep. Eric Swalwell used the "War On Women" hashtag as he declared, "Your body is on the ballot."

Democratic Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania and gubernatorial candidate John Fetterman claimed, "The right to an abortion is sacred." He then called for the end to the Senate filibuster and for Democrats to "codify Roe into law."

"Roe v Wade has been overturned. Yes I know. Stay in my lane. Well I’d love to be posting about the met gala but this is the only attendee I care about. President Hillary Clinton never would’ve let Roe be overturned," wrote disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin, including a photo of Hillary Clinton attending Monday's Met Gala.

USA Today columnist Rex Huppke blamed former President Donald Trump for the court's potential decision.

"This was a done deal the moment Donald Trump was elected president. There's nothing shocking about it - it was never in question. If people don't turn out in the midterms, this country will continue to slide backward. Voting and rallying others to vote is the only hope," he wrote.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.