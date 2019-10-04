Rep. Hurd says whistleblower should be protected, wants Giuliani to explain role and the focus on Russia

Rep. William Hurd, R-Texas, appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday and addressed the growing Ukraine controversy -- in particular, the whistleblower and President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's role.

"I think we should be protecting the whistleblower because they made some allegations and they're just that, allegations about wrongdoing, that we should pursue," Hurd said.

The congressman went on to address Giuliani's interview with MacCallum earlier in the show.

"I think Mayor Giuliani's perspective on this and understanding what he's doing and what does 'disrupting the world' actually mean and how is he going about doing that is important perspective," Hurd said.

Earlier in the show, Giuliani claimed that Obama should have reacted in a more effective way to a 2015 New York Times story highlighting the Bidens' interactions in Ukraine.

Hurd was reacting to MacCallum pressing Giuliani on his involvement in investigating Ukraine. "Why are you the president's personal attorney? ... What's your mission?" MacCallum asked.

"To disrupt the world," Giuliani responded. "My mission is to defend my client in the best traditions of the legal profession."

Hurd also said he's like to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, in committee hearings, and would like to focus on Ukraine's relationship with Russia.

"I wish we were talking about how are we working with Ukraine to push out the Russians," Hurd said. "The Russians invaded that country. ... That's the whole reason we're having these conversations and that's where I think we should be talking about U.S. foreign policy to show the rest of the world that if the Russians did something like that again ... we'd be there to back people up."

