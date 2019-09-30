Rudy Giuliani blasts Biden camp for trying to 'silence' him, claims Democrats are 'party of corruption'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted the Biden camp for what he characterized as trying to "silence" him by encouraging media outlets not to book him.

Giuliani also claimed Monday on "Hannity" that the Democrats are going to turn into the "party of corruption."

"It is outrageous," he said, explaining allegations of unsubstantiated wrongdoing involving Hunter Biden, the 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden. "The only really sad part of this is how much in-the-tank and how corrupt the media have become."

"He is a laughing stock," Giuliani said of Biden.

He claimed Biden was dispatched to Ukraine while in the Obama administration with the goal of rooting out corruption, but instead watched as Hunter Biden did work on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Giuliani also said that, while accusations against Hunter Biden go without much attention in the media, a lot of attention has been paid to the contents of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was exposed by a whistleblower.

"They make up charges against President Trump that are not true," he said.

Regarding the Biden campaign expressing to major media outlets their concern over having Giuliani on air, the former mayor said the reasoning is obvious.

"Why do you think they're silencing me?" he asked.

"Because I'm not making any valid points? They're silencing me because I showed up with an affidavit yesterday -- an accuser who's willing to stand up and point the finger at Joe Biden and say 'you're a crook'."

The Biden campaign wrote to NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, and CNN to voice "grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump," according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the existence of the letter.

The memo, drafted by Biden aides Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn, continued: "While you often fact check his statements in real-time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation."

Should a network choose to book Giuliani, the Biden campaign called for "an equivalent amount of time" to be provided "to a surrogate for the Biden campaign." The letter noted Giuliani was not a public official, but Trump's lawyer and personal advisor.

Speaking separately to Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Giuliani brought up the affidavits and called the situation Clintonesque.

“The pattern is a pattern of pay for play. It includes something very similar to what happened to the Clinton Foundation," Giuliani said, "which goes to the very core of, what did Obama know and when did he know it?"

Giuliani referred to a December 2015 New York Times article about Hunter Biden, Burisma and a Ukrainian oligarch, and how the younger Biden's involvement with the Ukrainian company could undermine then-Vice President Biden's anti-corruption message.

"The question is," Giuliani asked, "when Biden and Obama saw that article, about how the son was pulling down money from the most crooked oligarch in Russia, did Obama call Biden in and say 'Joe, how could you be doing this?'"

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report