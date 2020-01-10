Rep. Doug Collins: Pelosi 'disingenuous,' impeachment to suffer 'quick death' in Senate

Demands by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to see the rules under which a Senate impeachment trial would be conducted are "disingenuous," House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Friday.

Fox News confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes Pelosi, D-Calif., could send the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as Friday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Collins said that while he hasn't be notified of any movement yet, "this will be a very short debate once it happens."

“It is important that [McConnell] immediately publish his resolution, so that, as I have said before, we can see the arena in which we will be participating, appoint managers and transmit the articles to the Senate,” wrote Pelosi in a letter to Democrat colleagues earlier this week.

Collins said that everything is still in Pelosi's hands right now. It’s been more than three weeks since the House impeached President Trump.

"She's still holding these documents. She's still keeping them from the Senate. If she would send them over the first of the week, I'm sure it could start in the Senate," he said.

"Look, I think she's in a tough bind," he told Hemmer. "I think she understands that her case has been very weak in the House. It's not something that the Senate can actually take seriously because we made the case that procedurally it was terrible. And, factually, it's wrong."

Collins said that Pelosi doesn't want to send over the two articles of impeachment for a "quick and hurried death," but that she will likely "fairly soon."

"Even some of the Senate Democrats are acknowledging it's time to move on with this," said Collins. "To say she needs to see the arena is sort of disingenuous in my mind. Because we already know what is actually happening in the case."

"She just needs to send her managers over to present their case," he said.