Rep. Donalds: 'Outraged but not surprised' on '1619 Project' founder praising Cuba's communism

‘1619 Project’ Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones said Cuba is the most 'equal' country in the Western hemisphere

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the ‘1619 Project’ Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones praising Cuba over socialism.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ Monday, blasted ‘1619 Project’ Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones for saying Cuba is the most "equal" country in the Western hemisphere.

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES SAID CUBA IS AMONG 'MOST EQUAL' COUNTRIES BECAUSE OF SOCIALISM

REP. BYRON DONALDS: First of all, I'm outraged but I'm not surprised. This is the problem with the left. Margaret Thatcher, God rest her soul, said it best: they’d rather the poor be poorer so it means that the rich is less rich. Let's be very clear, the reason why there’s so much equality in Cuba is because it is a Communist dictatorship. Nobody has anything. That’s not a society I want. That’s not a society anybody wants. 

It’s completely ridiculous. But, this is the rationale, this is the ideology of the left. They would rather everybody be on the same playing field. When you do that, folks, nobody has anything. Except for the government, of course. Nobody else has anything. So, we’re all equal then. Great, that sounds awesome.

