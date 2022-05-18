Rep. Cammack: Biden officials outright lying on baby formula shortage, border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., doubled down on her criticism of the Biden administration on "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday after facing backlash for exposing the alleged "stockpiling" of baby formula at the southern border.

REP. KAT CAMMACK: I have had the opportunity to question Secretary Mayorkas four times now, and each time he has something derogatory to say towards me, including being disrespectful, rude, and now saying that my exposing their crisis is repugnant. No one is saying that we aren't going to take care of children in U.S. custody. What we are saying is that these children are here because Biden has created this crisis and invited them here. And we have been very clear from the beginning that even if we were to redistribute all the formula that has been stockpiled at the border, it wouldn't even scratch the surface with the magnitude of what we are facing in terms of a shortfall around America. When you shut down the nation's largest manufacturer of baby formula, 43%, to be exact, and you have no plan in place to backfill that marketplace share, you are responsible for this. And the fact that Pete Buttigieg and the White House have said that they had a plan in place from day one, that's a lie because it, quite frankly, took an act of Congress to get them to move on this after outrage from parents.

It's incompetence. I cannot believe that these secretaries, these officials are willing to go out so far on a ledge and just lie outright. There has been no plan in place. And if they had a plan clearly it wasn't working.

