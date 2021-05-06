Rep. Byron Donalds touts DeSantis new Florida election law: 'Makes the process cleaner'

Pushing back on voter suppression claims, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told "America Reports" on Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' election overhaul bill "makes the process cleaner."

DONALDS: What it does is it actually makes our process cleaner. One of the big things that happen in this is it gets rid of dollars going to these outside groups to basically create infrastructure around our voting apparatuses. We already have the infrastructure around voting apparatuses. That’s what our polling locations are, that’s what our supervisors of elections do.

Another thing it does is it ends ballot harvesting, something that shouldn’t be happening anywhere in the United States, let alone the great state of Florida and it further improves on our voter ID practices in our state where we’d been a leader. The last thing is you got to understand, in our state, minorities have not had anybody to stop them from voting or decreased their ability to vote.

Actually, the opposite has occurred. The share of the black vote in the state of Florida has been has been the highest amongst the United States. I don’t listen to what common causes some of these groups say, we’ve been the leader when it comes to practices and we are going to continue to do so.