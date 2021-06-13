Remembering Chet Collier: Westminster Kennel Dog Show leader, Fox News Channel pioneer

The 145th Westminster Kennel Dog Show has kicked off, but not without remembering the man behind the magic.

Chet Collier, who died in 2007, led the world’s most popular dog show into on-air production. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean spoke with Collier’s widow, Dottie Collier, at the show premises in Tarrytown, New York to reflect on her husband’s legacy.

"He loved the dogs. He loved television," she said. "This was a production… as you probably know, he loved it. And he turned the dog show into a production."

"He had a sense of television, I mean, that was really his first love. And he loved working at Fox. He really did," she continued. "I think, still today, the people that are still there that know him will always remember him. He was a very kind man. And he loved to help new people and young people."



"He was definitely a presence," Dottie added. "I miss him."

According to The New York Times, the broadcasting executive worked behind the scenes for CNBC and Metromedia; he had a hand in developing "The Mike Douglas Show" in the 1960s and Fox News Channel in 1996. Dottie noted since its founding, Fox has grown exponentially.

"There wasn't that much news. [Now] it's constant, 24 hours a day on so many channels. I can't even imagine how he would have reacted to it," she said, adding, "There was a niche for Fox and it was recognized. And everybody involved saw that, and that was really important."

"Fox, in my opinion, serves a group that weren't [sic] being served. And all the proof is there."