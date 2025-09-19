Recently fired MSNBC analyst complains that people mourn suspension of Kimmel's show, not 'anything about me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recently ousted MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd lamented on Katie Couric’s podcast that people are publicly mourning the suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but not his own firing.

Kimmel's show was suspended by ABC this week after the host's controversial remarks about the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk that suggested he was a MAGA supporter rather than a leftist. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr hinted the FCC could take action before two major local ABC affiliate owners announced they were preempting Kimmel's program.

"All the shows are talking about how, like, ‘This is awful for America that Jimmy Kimmel was, you know, indefinitely suspended’ and ’isn't this awful for America’ and ‘it's a chilling thing for the First Amendment’ and they're saying that on every platform," Dowd complained to Couric on Friday, in a clip flagged by The Daily Caller's Jason Cohen. "Not one person has said anything about me."

Dowd, a former Republican strategist who became an independent and is now a Democrat, was booted from MSNBC after his controversial response to the shooting of Kirk on Sept. 10. Dowd slammed him as "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."

He went on to argue, "You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place."

The network was quick to denounce him, declaring his words were "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable," before firing him that same evening.

On Friday, Dowd complained that "not one person on that network" has spoken in his defense since he was ousted, but "they've all gone out of their way to say, ‘Isn't this horrible what happened to Jimmy Kimmel?’"

He also criticized "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, saying they "went after me after the show, basically saying they were glad I was terminated, and now today they're talking about how awful it is for our country that somebody like Jimmy Kimmel can't say what he said, and he is indefinitely suspended, and not an iota about what their employer just did to an employee."

Fox News Digital reached out to MSNBC for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.

