Tomi Lahren sits down with former NFL star Arian Foster, asks why he knelt for national anthem

In her latest episode of "No Interruption," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sat down with former NFL star Arian Foster to discuss all things politics, their differences in opinion, and where they found common ground.

Foster, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, garnered media attention for a political statement he made after he and three Miami Dolphins teammates kneeled for the national anthem before a game in 2016.

At the time, Foster said it is was his right to protest and "call attention to the oppression of blacks and other minorities."

In the latest special, available now on Fox Nation, Foster joined Lahren in what she called a "lively and heated debate," covering a slew of controversial topics, ranging from Trump to abortion and everything in between.

Foster also shared his motivation to take a knee during the now-viral incident, saying "in no way can you dictate how someone else shows respect," calling the national anthem a "symbol" that represents something different to each individual.

Foster added that the NFL's decision to fine players to avoid kneeling on the field was "emotionally driven, reactionary and not proactive."

Lahren joined "Fox & Friends" to preview the new episode, highlighting specific moments where the conversation turned heated. She said it was a "fun one" and a "great conversation."

Asked whether he thought conservatives were censored to a higher degree on social media, the former Houston Texan compared the language of conservatives to that of "white nationalists."

Asked whether he thought conservatives were censored to a higher degree on social media, the former Houston Texan compared the language of conservatives to that of "white nationalists."

