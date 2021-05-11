Readers pan Politics Insider for 'hard hitting story' on dogs inside Biden White House

Social media users were amused on Monday when Politics Insider revealed it called all 23 members of President Biden's cabinet - not to ask about the border crisis or the alarming April jobs report that came nowhere near projections, but to get the scoop on White House pets.

"We contacted all 23 members of Biden's Cabinet to find out more about their furry friends," Politics Insider explained in a follow-up tweet. "Not every member of the Cabinet responded, but so far, not one has fessed up to being a cat owner."

The reporters introduced readers to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg's dog Buddy. Insider also introduced Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as the proud owner of Salty, a "salty Chihuahua" and Peppa, a black toy poodle, instead of asking Haaland about her history of what conservatives term a radical record, such as co-sponsoring the Green New Deal and calling for a ban on fracking in 2019.

Those weren't the only whiffs, readers noticed. Why, they wondered, did Politics Insider spend precious time on the phone with the Biden administration to ask about their pets while thousands of migrants and unaccompanied children are still streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border, and while only 266,000 jobs were added in April.

"Hard hitting stories," social media users responded to Insider's canine content.

The White House's pets could use some good press.

Biden's dog, Major, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, recently bit two employees and was forced to get additional training to adjust to life as a first pet. That controversy earned only one downplayed line in the feature: "Major caused minor scandals with two biting incidents; he's reportedly gotten some additional training."

The outlet suggested it will get to the bottom of whether or not Biden will be welcoming a cat to the White House: "Biden has promised he'll bring a cat into the White House, too, but the first family hasn't divulged details yet."