Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rashida Tlaib ripped for holding 'war criminal' sign during Netanyahu’s speech: 'Absolute disgrace'

'The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians,' the Squad member said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address Video

Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., holds up a sign with the words 'war criminal' on it during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United States Congress, July 24 2024.

Several commentators on social media condemned Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday with a sign calling him a "war criminal."

Netanyahu tore into Gaza cease-fire demonstrations across the U.S. and accused Iran of funding those protests during an impassioned address. While many have praised him for his leadership and for his speech to Americans, not all politicians were happy to see him, with several Democrats skipping the event.

Among those in the chamber was Tlaib, a Palestinian American who is one of Israel's harshest critics in the House of Representatives. Tlaib has called for Netanyahu to be arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC). She staged a silent protest for much of his speech, holding a double-sided sign that read "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other.

Fox News Digital observed a member of the House sergeant-at-arms' staff speaking to Tlaib multiple times, after which she put the sign down, but that didn’t stop social media from erupting over her display.

HARRIS BOYCOTTS NETANYAHU, SNUBS ISRAELI LEADER'S WARTIME ADDRESS TO GIVE SORORITY SPEECH

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib silently protested the speech (Getty Images)

REPUBLICANS SLAM HARRIS FOR OPTING OUT OF NETANYAHU ADDRESS IN FAVOR OF SORORITY SPEECH: ‘SHAMEFUL’

"Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., wrote of the display.

"In other news today, Rashida Tlaib identified as a war criminal during the speech by the Israeli Prime Minister. While we knew that she was a lawbreaker, we had no idea she'd been in a war and broke the law. Not surprised," The Blaze contributor Allen Mashburn wrote, joking that the sign applied to Tlaib.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton condemned the congresswoman, "Breaking: Terrorist supporter sits in Congress."

Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress (Getty Images)

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS DESCEND ON DC AHEAD OF ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

"Tlaib turned herself into a meme," reporter Ryan Saavedra wrote.

Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins jokingly edited the photo to instead have the sign say, "Stop aborting babies," and responded, "So true, Congresswoman Tlaib!"

Tlaib also defended her display on X, sharing a photo and writing, "I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent."

Lee Zeldin sends message to Netanyahu speech boycotters: ‘Nowhere more important to be’ Video

Tlaib and the House Sergeant of Arms did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.