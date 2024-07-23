Israeli PM Netanyahu to address Congress amid high-profile absences

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress Wednesday afternoon as his country continues to fight against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

The war began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a fatal attack on Israeli civilians, an onslaught that killed more than 1,300 and resulted in the taking of hundreds of hostages, which Hamas has kept in Gaza.

The U.S. has supported Israel in its fight against Hamas despite some splintering support for the effort, particularly among Democrats. As part of a $95 billion foreign aid package in April, the U.S. passed about $15 billion in military aid for Israel.

A particular point of contention among those skeptical of Israel has been the humanitarian toll in Gaza as it targets Hamas.

Prior to his departure for the U.S. Monday, Netanyahu said, "I'm leaving this morning on a very important trip to the United States at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there's great political uncertainty in Washington.

"I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as prime minister of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important to Israel and will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East."

Netanyahu will become the first world leader to address a joint congressional session four times.

But there are several high-profile politicians who won't be in attendance, including Vice President Kamala Harris, senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and representatives Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., among others.

Along with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Harris' absence, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who is running alongside former President Trump as his vice presidential nominee, will also miss the remarks.

"Senator Vance stands steadfastly with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, eradicate terrorist threats and bring back their countrymen held hostage. He will not, however, be in attendance for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to Congress as he has duties to fulfill as the Republican nominee for vice president," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement.

In her vice presidential capacity as president of the Senate, Harris is often expected to preside over joint sessions of Congress alongside the speaker of the House. However, this has not always been the case throughout history.

Harris declined to preside over Wednesday's address, and an aide to the vice president confirmed she has plans to attend an event in Indiana, which conflicts with Netanyahu's remarks. Her office would not say whether she would have presided if she were in Washington, D.C., for the address.

The next in line to preside would be the president pro tempore, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. The senator reportedly refused to do so and is boycotting it altogether. Instead, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, D-Md., is presiding.

During his time in the nation's capital, Netanyahu will meet separately with President Biden, Harris and former President Trump. His meetings with Biden and Harris will take place in Washington, D.C., but his meeting with the former president will be in Florida at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.