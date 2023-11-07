Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House votes to censure Rashida Tlaib over anti-Israel comments

The punishment, while largely symbolic, was a formal bipartisan rebuke

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The House of Representatives has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in a 234 - 188 vote on Tuesday night. 

The punishment, while largely symbolic, was a formal public rebuke of her most recent anti-Israel comments made in the wake of the Jewish nation’s war against terror group Hamas. 

Twenty-two Democrats voted with 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib. Four GOP lawmakers voted against the measure. Four lawmakers voted present. The measure was introduced by freshman Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., on Monday. 

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF ‘COMPLICITY’ IN CHILDREN'S DEATHS AFTER CLAIMING HE SUPPORTED ‘GENOCIDE’ IN GAZA

Rashida Tlaib speaks in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., recently called out President Biden for his declaration of support for Israel. She accused him of supporting the "genocide" of Palestinians and warned that she and others might vote for another presidential candidate in 2024. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

"If this is not worthy of censure, what is? When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?" McCormick said on the House floor Tuesday. 

In the text of his resolution, the Georgia Republican accused Tlaib of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

TLAIB SAYS GOP ‘DISTORTING’ HER POSITION ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR WITH CENSURE RESOLUTIONS: ‘OBVIOUS LIES’

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, has come under bipartisan criticism after sharing a video on social platform X that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," a pro-Palestinian liberation slogan.

Representative Rich McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.  (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Her critics have pointed out that the rallying cry implicitly calls for the destruction of Israel as a state. Hamas has also co-opted the phrase.

"It is fundamentally a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, territory that includes the State of Israel, which would mean the dismantling of the Jewish state," the Anti-Defamation League’s website says. "It is an antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland."

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF SUPPORTING ‘GENOCIDE’ OF PALESTINIANS, WARNS: ‘WE WILL REMEMBER IN 2024’

Tlaib has remained unrepentant over her use of the phrase. 

"It is important to separate people and governments," she said on the House floor earlier in the day. "The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is antisemitic sets a dangerous precedent."

The House voted to advance McCormick’s resolution earlier on Tuesday, when a vote to kill the measure was defeated 208 to 213, with one lawmaker voting "present." 

A resolution to censure Tlaib, brought by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., failed to advance to a vote last week. 

