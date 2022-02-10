Ramaswamy on US failing to boycott Beijing Olympics: Everyone is looking away from the human rights atrocity

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday that the United States choosing not to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics is "inappropriate," explaining why he believes the decision 'underwrites' the reputation of the CCP.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I was conflicted about it. I enjoy watching the Olympics every year. I haven’t this year. My wife and I actually had a conversation. We felt it wasn’t a year to do it. I think it is inappropriate that the U.S. didn’t engage in a boycott. I think it is like 1936 Berlin all over again. We're going to look back at this moment and really regret the fact that we ultimately underwrote the reputation of the CCP. I love our athletes and I love watching excellence on display every four years on the global stage. This is an exceptional moment where every company and institutional actor is looking away from the human rights atrocity. I think we need to be careful not to bolster the CCP.

