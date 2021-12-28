Viewers demand apology from MSNBC, Rachel Maddow for previous COVID vaccine comments

Social media users demanded apologies from Rachel Maddow and MSNBC over the liberal host's insistence in March that the COVID-19 vaccine stops the virus dead in its tracks and prevents further transmission.

"Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person," Maddow said on her show the evening of March 29, 2021.

"A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else," she added with a shrug. "It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people."

The vaccines, she said, "will get us to the end of this."

While the COVID-19 vaccines did prove to be effective against the first strains of the coronavirus, the emergence and rapid spread of the omicron variant, even among the vaccinated, has raised cause for concern. Initial studies have shown that omicron cases feature milder symptoms than their predecessors but are more contagious.

In light of the new challenge, the medical community has urged Americans to get boosted for further protection. Lab tests have revealed that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling omicron.

With Maddow's March declaration now in question, social media users let MSNBC know that her comments did not age well.

"It’s wild how there are no consequences for all these vaccine lies," sports journalist Clay Travis tweeted. "If you wonder why many are skeptical of the covid ‘vaccine’ it’s because they remember what they were told about how effective the vaccine was. All that Rachel Maddow says here is untrue."

More observers demanded an apology, or at the very least an update, from Maddow and MSNBC.

"Will she retract her statement and apologize?" Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked.

MSNBC did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

The continued spread of omicron has exposed a shortage in COVID-19 rapid tests in the U.S. New Yorkers, for example, have been seen standing in line for hours in Times Square trying to get tested. President Biden conceded Monday that he has no federal solution to solve the lack of tests and more pandemic-related issues, imploring individual states to begin taking action, despite declaring a year earlier that he would "shut down the virus."