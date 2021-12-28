Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Viewers demand apology from MSNBC, Rachel Maddow for previous COVID vaccine comments

Maddow said in March vaccines would 'get us to the end of this'

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines December 28 Video

Media top headlines December 28

In media news today, ‘The View’ gets mocked over a report the show is struggling to find a new Republican host, the Miami Beach mayor tells CNN that Gov. DeSantis has decided to ‘champion’ not taking the vaccine, and an MSNBC producer gets knocked for calling Chinese human rights abuses ‘alleged.’

Social media users demanded apologies from Rachel Maddow and MSNBC over the liberal host's insistence in March that the COVID-19 vaccine stops the virus dead in its tracks and prevents further transmission.

"Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person," Maddow said on her show the evening of March 29, 2021. 

"A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else," she added with a shrug. "It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people."

Rachel Maddow made no reference to Darrell E. Brooks Jr., the career criminal who is accused of killing multiple people by plowing through the crowd, during a lengthy segment on the Waukesha Christmas parade. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Rachel Maddow made no reference to Darrell E. Brooks Jr., the career criminal who is accused of killing multiple people by plowing through the crowd, during a lengthy segment on the Waukesha Christmas parade. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BIDEN ADMITS HIS VACCINE MANDATES ARE UNPOPULAR BUT SAYS THEY'RE ‘LEGAL AND EFFECTIVE’

The vaccines, she said, "will get us to the end of this."

While the COVID-19 vaccines did prove to be effective against the first strains of the coronavirus, the emergence and rapid spread of the omicron variant, even among the vaccinated, has raised cause for concern. Initial studies have shown that omicron cases feature milder symptoms than their predecessors but are more contagious. 

In light of the new challenge, the medical community has urged Americans to get boosted for further protection. Lab tests have revealed that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling omicron. 

With Maddow's March declaration now in question, social media users let MSNBC know that her comments did not age well.

"It’s wild how there are no consequences for all these vaccine lies," sports journalist Clay Travis tweeted. "If you wonder why many are skeptical of the covid ‘vaccine’ it’s because they remember what they were told about how effective the vaccine was. All that Rachel Maddow says here is untrue."

TRUMP ‘VERY APPRECIATIVE’ AND ‘SURPRISED’ BIDEN ACKNOWLEDGED HIS ADMINISTRATION'S COVID VACCINE SUCCESS

More observers demanded an apology, or at the very least an update, from Maddow and MSNBC.

"Will she retract her statement and apologize?" Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked.

MSNBC did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The continued spread of omicron has exposed a shortage in COVID-19 rapid tests in the U.S. New Yorkers, for example, have been seen standing in line for hours in Times Square trying to get tested. President Biden conceded Monday that he has no federal solution to solve the lack of tests and more pandemic-related issues, imploring individual states to begin taking action, despite declaring a year earlier that he would "shut down the virus."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.