North Carolina
Republican Rep. Cawthorn says he is switching North Carolina districts

Cawthorn says he was forced to make a very 'difficult decision'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced on Twitter Thursday that he will not be running for reelection in North Carolina’s 14th congressional district due to redistricting and will instead run to represent the Tar Heel state’s 13th congressional district in 2022.

Cawthorn currently represents the 11th district, but his home is now in the 14th due to redistricting.

In the Twitter video, Cawthorn explained that his constituency has been cut in two thanks to redistricting, and he fears that an establishment "go along to get along Republican" will be elected in the 13th district.

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I will not let that happen," Cawthorn said. 

Cawthorn said in the video that the move gives him the greatest chance to make an impact on the affairs of his state and his nation.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chairman to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chairman to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Nov. 4, the North Carolina congressional map approved by the General Assembly put Cawthorn’s home county of Henderson in the new 14th district, but Cawthorn will run in the 13th district, which includes the counties of Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and part of Mecklenburg, according to Yahoo News.

"Our state is growing and changing rapidly," Cawthorn continued. "We now have a brand-new congressional district, and as it stands, the new lines have split my constituents. My house is almost directly on the line of separation for the 13th and the 14th Congressional districts, and now half of the counties in the new district are counties I currently represent. My people are split, and I am forced to make a very difficult decision."

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn's congressional photo. 

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn's congressional photo.  (Photo Provided by Madison Cawthorn Campaign)

The newly drawn 14th still favors a Republican, Western Carolina University political expert Chris Cooper says, but "a path" has been created for a Democrat to win, and WRAL reports that the 13th district is believed to be more Republican.

Cawthorn's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

