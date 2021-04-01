Rachel Campos-Duffy: The problem with having a 'woke' military

Rachel Campos-Duffy warned Thursday on "Fox News Primetime" that President Joe Biden and his civilian leadership within the Pentagon are taking the U.S. military down a dangerous "woke" path -- forcing a purported "anti-racist" reading lists, pushing anti-American critical race theory, and seeking to cow recruits who might hold right-leaning political viewpoints.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Tonight, the left's dangerous ideology continues its slow creep into all facets of American life: Critical race theory and gender ideology have infected nearly every institution in America.The last vestige of the pro-American meritocracy still standing was the U.S. military. From the Progressive perspective, the military was too masculine and had way too many Republicans -- and a dangerous knack of turning minorities into patriotic, self-reliant conservatives: This could not stand.

By Obama's second term, a stealth takeover of top military brass was underway. Officers who were aligned were promoted. A general who obeyed and advanced the woke Progressive agenda could expect a lucrative afterlife on corporate boards already populated by the Obama-Clinton world.

[N]o one ever stopped to think about what woke policies would do to our military. How would this kind of toxic critical race theory steeped in Marxism and anti-americanism affect our military standards and readiness, cohesion, morale, recruitment, and the level of patriotism that is required to be willing to die for your country?

Did we study or debate what would happen if we trained our military to hate of their country, or believe it is systemically racist? The answer is no. These policies were simply handed down through executive orders and mandates within the DOD civilian leadership.

[In] a leaked reading list for soldiers, from a military-wide stand down on 'extremism' last month. In the additional resources section was a list of books on antiracism. Some of them were "How to Be an Anti-racist" and "Stamped From the Beginning," both by Ibram X. Kendi. "White rage: The unspoken truth of our racial divide," and "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right." This is not Silicon Valley book club, this is the military.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH RACHEL'S FULL MONOLOGUE