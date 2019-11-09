Kamala Harris' proposal to extend school days is not healthy, Rachel Campos-Duffy says

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris' proposal to "align the school day with the workday" is not "healthy" and "certainly not pro-family," Fox News contributor and mother of nine Rachel Campos-Duffy said Saturday.

On Wednesday, Harris, D-Calif., introduced legislation that would incentivize school districts to extend school days as a way of accommodating parents' work schedules.

The Family Friends Schools Act would offer five-year, $5 million grants for schools to "develop high-quality, culturally relevant, linguistically accessible, developmentally appropriate academic, athletic or enrichment opportunities for students."

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” said Harris. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. ... My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of childcare on working families."

"It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families,” she said.

She also tweeted that "Justice for students and working families is 'on the ballot.'"

Appearing on "Fox and Friends: Weekend" with hosts Ed Henry, Pete Hegseth, and Jedidiah Bila, Campos-Duffy argues that Harris' legislation has been "put together by someone who didn't talk to parents."

She said that what parents want is not to extend the workday or "institutionalize" their kids but "what they want is options on maybe how do we make the workday shorter or more flexible?"

"And, there are solutions to that. But, this doesn't address it. It just keeps kids in school way too long and I don't think it's healthy," she told the "Friends: Weekend" hosts.

"It's pro-government. It's pro-union. No surprise they're backing this policy. It's not pro-child, and it's certainly not pro-family," she said.

Henry responded that he had reached out to his high school-age daughter for comment but believes she'll be opposed to this proposal.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.